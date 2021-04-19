Cellect Bio's ApoGraft Therapy Is Safe, Tolerable In GvHD Study
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) has announced data from the Phase 1/2 study in Israel evaluating ApoGraft technology for Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), a severe complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
- All eleven patients enrolled for the trial were transplanted using the ApoGraft product and were engrafted on time. The primary objective, safety, and tolerability of ApoGraft administered to patients with hemato-oncology disorders was met, and no procedure-related adverse events were reported during the study.
- ApoGraft functionally selects cells to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine and cell therapies.
- Last month, the company announced a reverse merger agreement with a privately held Quoin Pharmaceuticals. The new entity will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'QNRX.'
- Price Action: APOP shares are down 6.69% at $2.37 on the last check Monday.
