 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cellect Bio's ApoGraft Therapy Is Safe, Tolerable In GvHD Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Cellect Bio's ApoGraft Therapy Is Safe, Tolerable In GvHD Study
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) has announced data from the Phase 1/2 study in Israel evaluating ApoGraft technology for Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), a severe complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
  • All eleven patients enrolled for the trial were transplanted using the ApoGraft product and were engrafted on time. The primary objective, safety, and tolerability of ApoGraft administered to patients with hemato-oncology disorders was met, and no procedure-related adverse events were reported during the study.
  • ApoGraft functionally selects cells to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine and cell therapies.
  • Last month, the company announced a reverse merger agreement with a privately held Quoin Pharmaceuticals. The new entity will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'QNRX.'
  • Price Action: APOP shares are down 6.69% at $2.37 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOP)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Madison Square Garden To Acquire MSG Networks
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs GVHDBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com