Galectin Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher After Belapectin-Pembrolizumab Combo Study Shows Enhanced Tumor Response
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) has announced that a paper in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) published data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Galectin's belapectin in head & neck cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.
- The study assessing belapectin combined with Merck's & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is being conducted to collaborate between Galectin and Providence Cancer Institute in Portland.
- As previously disclosed, an objective response of 50% in advanced metastatic melanoma and 33% in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients was observed in the study.
- It compares favorably to published response rates on pembrolizumab alone.
- The publication also noted that the combination was associated with fewer immune-mediated adverse events than anticipated with pembrolizumab alone.
- Besides, the patient's tumor tissue analysis showed reduced monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells and increased effector memory T-cell activation in responders compared with non-responders.
- An increase in baseline expression of galectin-3 positive tumor cells correlated with clinical response was also seen.
- Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in NASH and fibrosis's pathogenesis. The company believes Galectin-3 has a significant role in cancer as well.
- The drug candidate binds to galectin-3 and disrupts its function.
- Price Action: GALT shares are up 24.3% at $2.69 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
