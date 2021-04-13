Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CanaQuest, Terra Tech, BioSteel, Halo Collective, Rolling Stone Culture Council, Australis

CanaQuest Names Wall Street Expert Rob Rinderman Director Of Communications

CanaQuest Medical Corp (OTC PINK: CANQF) a biotechnology company focusing on cannabis, has hired Rob Rinderman as its new director of communications.

Rinderman has over 35 years of Wall Street investment industry experience.

During his career, he supported a number of companies through the IPO process, follow-on capital raises and acquisitions, as well as crisis communications.

"We believe adding a veteran like Rob to help us present our story to a wider and receptive audience is a key asset for us moving forward," the company's President Raul Ramsay said Wednesday.

Tiffany Davis Joins Terra Tech’s Board Of Directors

Cannabis agriculture company Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) has appointed Tiffany Davis to its board of directors.

Davis brings over two decades of experience in finance within the cannabis sector. She also sharpened her consulting and private equity skills during her career.

Currently, Davis serves as CEO and CFO of Generation Alpha (OTCQB: GNAL).

"They have a very clear strategy, with a dedicated team focused on promulgating the plan and working on behalf of the shareholders," Davis said Thursday talking about the Irvine, California-based company.

Last month, Terra Tech agreed to purchase Umbrla Inc., which has rebranded as "Unrivaled," for an undisclosed price.

Steve Nash Endorses BioSteel

Brooklyn Nets coach and two-time MVP Steve Nash opted to partner with BioSteel, a company that's majority-owned by Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC).

Nash joins other athletes and brand ambassadors, including NBA star Luka Dončić and Patrick Mahomes, who opted to endorse the brand of nutritional products.

“I only endorse products that I am passionate about,” Nash said Thursday.

“I’m excited to be working with BioSteel because I have been hydrating with its zero-sugar sports drink on a daily basis for years,” he added.

Halo Co-Founder And COO Andreas Met Steps Down From Board To Help With Lesotho Expansion

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO:HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) said Friday that Andreas Met, co-founder and chief operating officer, opted to step down from the board of directors.

Met agreed to relocate to Lesotho and help with the expansion of the company’s international business operations.

Halo’s CFO Philip van den Berg will replace Met on the board. Berg is also a founding partner of Levantis Wealth Control Ltd.

Simultaneously, the Toronto-based company closed the issuance of its 11,877,135 common shares at CA$0.11 per share to the particular independent consultants, related parties, and suppliers.

Rolling Stone Culture Council Welcomes Igor Beuker

Rolling Stone Culture Council has welcomed speaker, entrepreneur and futurist Igor Beuker to its ranks.

Beuker joins the organization following the appointment of Niles Christodoulidis, the CEO of Rebel Roots Farms, Inc., to its cannabis committee.

The invitation-only community, launched last year, gathers professionals, influencers, and innovators across several industries, including cannabis, art, entertainment, fashion, film, food and beverage, gaming, hospitality, media, music, sports, technology, television, and theater.

“The members of this community are exceptional, innovative, and true leaders,” co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council, Scott Gerber, said Monday.

“We look forward to the insights and thoughtful discussions that will come from them and this new business-based community,” Gerber added.

Australis Capital Taps Dr. Jason Dyck As CSO

Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTCQB: AUSAF) said Monday it has appointed Dr. Jason Dyck to serve as its new chief science officer and chairman of the scientific advisory board.

Dyck brings vast experience in cannabis-related medical research.

He will oversee the company's scientific initiatives related to medical and wellness applications for cannabis in his new position.

Prior to this, Dyck supervised the research and science department at Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB).

"We believe that Jason's capabilities and connections in medical science and the cannabis industry will prove tremendous assets for the Company as we look to develop commercially valuable innovations for the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets," Dr. Duke Fu, the company's COO said Monday.

Fu was appointed to oversee the company's operations in February.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash