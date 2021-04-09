 Skip to main content

Why Iterum (ITRM) Stock Is Plunging Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Why Iterum ITRM Stock Is Plunging Today?
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dropped after the company in an SEC filing disclosed that the FDA needs additional time to review its sulopenem application. 
  • The application seeks approval for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
  • Hence, FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee June 2 meeting has been postponed.
  • The new date for the Panel review of the company’s application is not confirmed, and the company continues to work closely with the FDA to facilitate its review.
  • Price Action: ITRM shares are down 17.7% at $1.325 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

