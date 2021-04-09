J&J Seeks To Conduct Study For COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Reuters
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is reportedly in talks with the Indian government to start a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
- According to the Indian Express newspaper, J&J had sent a letter to India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) saying it would “very shortly apply for permission to conduct clinical bridging trials in India.”
- JNJ’s vaccine is currently approved for use in the U.S., the European Union, and other nations, including Thailand and South Africa.
- The news comes as some parts of India face a shortage of vaccine supplies just as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Though the Indian government has said, there is no shortage of shots.
- The CDSCO did not immediately respond to Reuter’s request for comment.
- “We are in discussions with the government with the objective of starting a bridging clinical study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals,” a local J&J representative said via email.
- India has indicated that any vaccine maker must conduct a local trial for a shot to be considered for its immunization program.
- Separately, J&J has a deal with Indian firm Biological E Ltd to contract-manufacture its vaccine.
- India currently has two approved vaccines in use, one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and a shot from domestic player Bharat Biotech.
- In February, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) pulled out its marketing application seeking emergency approval for its COVID-19 shot in India after failing to adhere to the drug regulator’s request for a small local study.
- But earlier this month, the companies told the Indian government it wants to produce its COVID-19 vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 0.62% lower at $161.99 on the last check Friday.
