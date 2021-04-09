 Skip to main content

Humanigen's Ifabotuzumab Shows Encouraging Action In Early-Stage Brain Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has announced results from the Phase 1 trial evaluating its second Humaneered antibody, ifabotuzumab, in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most frequent and lethal primary brain cancer.
  • The results will be presented as a poster at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021.
  • In the study, ifabotuzumab demonstrated highly sensitive, specific, and reproducible targeting of the tumor and tumor microenvironment in all patients.
  • No dose-limiting toxicities were observed, and all adverse events were readily manageable.
  • The Phase 1 study was designed to determine the safety and recommended Phase 2 dose of ifabotuzumab.
  • Ifabotuzumab is a non-fucosylated IgG1κ antibody targeting the EphA3 receptor. EphA3 is a tumor-restricted antigen expressed in the tumor vasculature and tumor stroma of various solid tumors.
  • Additional studies are planned to evaluate ifabotuzumab as an antibody-drug conjugate in solid tumor patients.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are trading 2.8% higher at $17.4 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: brain cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

