Greenwich LifeSciences' Stock Is Trading Higher After Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Shows 0% Recurrences Over 5 Years Follow-up

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 6:56am   Comments
  • Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) has announced the abstract results of the final 5-year immune response data of the Phase 2b trial at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting. 
  • The company plans to publish the poster, the abstract, and an audio recording tomorrow in a joint press release.
  • Potent immune response data, supports the previously reported clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over five years of follow-up.
  • A statistically significant peak immunity was reached after six months of GP2 treatment as measured in both a GP2 specific CD8 T cell dimer binding assay and a delayed-type-hypersensitivity (DTH) skin test.
  • HER2 3+ population immune response was similar to the HER2 1-2+ population immune response, suggesting the potential to treat the HER2 1-2+ population with GP2 immunotherapy in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) based products and other clinically active agents.
  • GP2 is immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
  • Price Action: GLSI shares are trading 15.8% higher at $58.5 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

