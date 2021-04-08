 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Single Dose Of ImmunityBio's Dual Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Ten-Fold Increase In T-Cell Responses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Single Dose Of ImmunityBio's Dual Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Ten-Fold Increase In T-Cell Responses
  • ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has reported initial data from the Phase 1 study evaluating its hAd5 COVID-19 vaccine candidate in healthy participants.
  • Just 14-16 days after the single dose of the vaccine, the mean level of T cells generated in response to dual antigen hAd5 spike (S) + nucleocapsid (N) vaccine was ten times higher for N specific T cells.
  • By day 21, both S and N T cell responses achieved levels ten times higher than pre-vaccination levels.
  • Data also indicated that the hAd5 S+N vaccine could provide protection against both the first wave SARS-CoV-2 and variants.
  • The mean T cell levels seen in the vaccinated participants were equivalent to those for patients recovered from infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • This second-generation hAd5 vectored vaccine targets both spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) SARS-CoV-2 proteins to generate B and T cell memory to these antigens and long-term immunity to the virus.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares are trading 1.55% higher at $19.03 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBRX)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
ImmunityBio's Prostate Cancer Vaccine Shows Early Signs Of Clinical Activity, Durable Stable Disease
ImmunityBio's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Manufactured In South Africa: Bloomberg
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com