AcelRx To Test Dsuvia In Patients On Buprenorphine Requiring A Surgical Procedure

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:40am   Comments
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) has announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
  • The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Dsuvia for perioperative management of surgical pain in patients on buprenorphine treatment.
  • Endpoints include overall perioperative opioid use, length of post-anesthesia care unit recovery time, outpatient prescription opioid use over the first 24 hours after discharge home, and adverse events.
  • Data will be compared to the historical matched control patients on buprenorphine treated with standard IV opioids in the perioperative setting.
  • Dsuvia, known as Dzuveo in Europe, is indicated for use in adults to manage acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for which alternative treatments are inadequate.
  • Price Action: ACRX shares are up 0.25% at $1.51 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs buprenorphineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

