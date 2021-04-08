 Skip to main content

BeiGene's Zanubrutinib Fails To Meet Efficacy Endpoints In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) has announced data from Phase 2 trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, requiring supplemental oxygen without mechanical ventilation.
  • The study did not meet the co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen compared to placebo.
  • There were no new or additional safety signals for zanubrutinib identified in the trial.
  • BeiGene expects to submit these data for scientific presentation or publication in the future.
  • Brukinsa is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK).
  • Price Action: BGNE shares closed 2.3% lower at $321.60 on Wednesday.

