Bristol-Myers' Opdivo-Chemo Combo Associated With Overall Survival Benefit In Esophageal Cancer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive topline results from Phase 3 CheckMate 648 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy or Opdivo plus BMY's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit for the primary and secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1.
- Additionally, Opdivo/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review.
- Opdivo plus Yervoy also met its primary and secondary endpoints by demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival improvements. Still, the combo did not meet its other primary endpoint of progression-free survival.
- The company will complete an evaluation of the CheckMate -648 data and looks forward to sharing the results at an upcoming medical conference, as well as with health authorities.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.3% at $62.26 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
