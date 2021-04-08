 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers' Opdivo-Chemo Combo Associated With Overall Survival Benefit In Esophageal Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Bristol-Myers' Opdivo-Chemo Combo Associated With Overall Survival Benefit In Esophageal Cancer
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive topline results from Phase 3 CheckMate 648 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy or Opdivo plus BMY's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
  • Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit for the primary and secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1.
  • Additionally, Opdivo/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review.
  • Opdivo plus Yervoy also met its primary and secondary endpoints by demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival improvements. Still, the combo did not meet its other primary endpoint of progression-free survival.
  • The company will complete an evaluation of the CheckMate -648 data and looks forward to sharing the results at an upcoming medical conference, as well as with health authorities.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.3% at $62.26 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

PsiOxus Therapeutics-Bristol Myers Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration
Novel Cancer Therapy Phase 3 Trial Expects To Be Completed Shortly
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More
Bristol Myers In Over $1B Tax Brawl After Accidental Disclosure Of Offshore Patents Setup: NYT
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
Why Humanigen, uniQure, bluebird bio, Amphastar Are Rallying Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Esophageal CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com