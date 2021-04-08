 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Strongbridge's Recorlev Shows Improvements in Cortisol Control In Cushing's Syndrome, Diabetes

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Strongbridge's Recorlev Shows Improvements in Cortisol Control In Cushing's Syndrome, Diabetes
  • Results from a sub-analysis of patients with diabetes mellitus from Phase 3 SONICS study evaluating Strongbridge Biopharma plc's (NASDAQ: SBBP) Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for endogenous Cushing's syndrome were published in Frontiers in Endocrinology.
  • Treatment with Recorlev resulted in significant cortisol control and meaningful improvements in key glycemic measures, such as hemoglobin A1c and fasting blood glucose, and cardiovascular risk markers such as low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol.
  • The results were observed following a dose-titration phase and a six-month maintenance phase.
  • Mean urinary-free cortisol normalization rate was similar in patients with and without diabetes at the end of the maintenance phase.
  • Mean improvements in HbA1c and FBG in the maintenance phase were more meaningful among patients with comorbid diabetes mellitus than those without.
  • Adverse events that were more common in patients with diabetes mellitus included nausea (58.3%), vomiting (19.4%), and urinary tract infection (16.7%); none prompted study drug withdrawal.
  • Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is a rare endocrine disease caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure, often resulting from a benign tumor of the pituitary gland.
  • Recorlev is the pure 2S,4R enantiomer of ketoconazole, a steroidogenesis inhibitor.
  • Price Action: SBBP shares are up 2.57% at $2.79 during premarket hours on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma Stock Trading Higher On Detailed Recorlev Data In Cushing's Syndrome
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations
Recap: Strongbridge Biopharma Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm ADHD Drug Gets The Nod, MediciNova Shelves Vaccine Study
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Diabetes Endogenous Cushing's syndromeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com