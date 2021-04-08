 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead's Trodelvy Wins FDA Regular Approval For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Gilead's Trodelvy Wins FDA Regular Approval For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
  • The FDA has granted regular approval to Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) for an aggressive and tough-to-treat type of breast cancer.
  • The indication covers people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.
  • Initially, Trodelvy was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in April 2020 and, therefore, needed efficacy to be confirmed in further trials for full approval.
  • The FDA based its full approval on results from the ASCENT trial.
  • Trodelvy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 57% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death.
  • Among all patients, median progression-free survival for patients who received Trodelvy was 4.8 months compared to 1.7 months in those who received chemotherapy.
  • Moreover, treatment with Trodelvy was associated with a median overall survival of 11.8 months compared to 6.9 months for those who received chemotherapy.
  • Side effects in more than 25% of patients who received Trodelvy included, but were not limited to, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, rash, and decreased appetite.
  • In March, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the marketing application for sacituzumab govitecan-hziy for triple-negative breast cancer. The application is now under accelerated review by the EMA.
  • Trodelvy, which Gilead had acquired as part of its $21 billion Immunomedics buyout, is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2, a protein frequently expressed in multiple types of epithelial tumors.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.79% at $66.12 in the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Novel Cancer Therapy Phase 3 Trial Expects To Be Completed Shortly
AbCellera, Gilead Ink New Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021
Why Humanigen, uniQure, bluebird bio, Amphastar Are Rallying Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
Pfizer Starts Early-Stage Study Of Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com