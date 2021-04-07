 Skip to main content

AIM ImmunoTech's Ampligen Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Early-Stage COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:46am   Comments
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has completed the dosing of Cohort 1 in Phase 1 study on the safety of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, as potential prophylaxis or treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.
  • The company reported no serious adverse events, thus paving the way for dose escalation in Cohort 2.
  • An independent institute in the Netherlands is conducting the clinical study AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049) to evaluate the safety and activity of repeated intranasal administration of Ampligen in Healthy Subjects.
  • AIM is the sponsor and is funding the clinical study.
  • The study protocol calls for the enrollment of eight healthy subjects in each of four Cohorts to receive Ampligen. Two additional healthy subjects in each Cohort will receive a placebo for a total of 40 healthy subjects.
  • AIM will continue to provide interim updates on the clinical trial.
  • Price Action: AIM shares were trading 0.65% higher at $2.34 during market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

