AIM ImmunoTech's Ampligen Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Early-Stage COVID-19 Study
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has completed the dosing of Cohort 1 in Phase 1 study on the safety of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, as potential prophylaxis or treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.
- The company reported no serious adverse events, thus paving the way for dose escalation in Cohort 2.
- An independent institute in the Netherlands is conducting the clinical study AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049) to evaluate the safety and activity of repeated intranasal administration of Ampligen in Healthy Subjects.
- AIM is the sponsor and is funding the clinical study.
- The study protocol calls for the enrollment of eight healthy subjects in each of four Cohorts to receive Ampligen. Two additional healthy subjects in each Cohort will receive a placebo for a total of 40 healthy subjects.
- AIM will continue to provide interim updates on the clinical trial.
- Price Action: AIM shares were trading 0.65% higher at $2.34 during market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
