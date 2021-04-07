AbbVie Files US, Europe Applications For Skyrizi In Psoriatic Arthritis
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted marketing applications to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa, 150 mg) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.
- In the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 studies, Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvements in disease activity, skin clearance, and physical function at week 24 versus placebo.
- Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
