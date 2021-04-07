 Skip to main content

Aikido Secures Sublicense For Psilocybin Treatment of Neuro-Inflamed Tissue in Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:39am   Comments
  • Aikido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: AIKI) has been granted an exclusive sublicense to technology related to the use of the central nervous system (CNS) homing peptides to treat neuroinflammatory disease in cancer patients.
  • The homing peptides covered by the sublicense can facilitate the delivery of therapeutic agents to inflamed CNS tissue.
  • Psychedelics such as psilocybin have been shown to have anti-inflammatory activity in addition to their potential efficacy for the treatment of broad neurological disorders.
  • The company says that this sublicense culminates the Letter of Intent previously announced on February 16. It also complements recently announced support of the psilocybin research for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment at Mount Sinai Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.
  • Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance from certain types of mushrooms that are also known as magic mushrooms.
  • Price Action: AIKI shares were trading 1.75% higher at $1.16 in the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

