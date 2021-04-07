 Skip to main content

PsiOxus Therapeutics-Bristol Myers Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 7:04am   Comments
PsiOxus Therapeutics-Bristol Myers Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration
  • PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd has updated the agreement to advance its clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate PsiOxus' tumor re-engineering platform, in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat a range of tumor types.
  • The first stage of this collaboration combined BMY's Opdivo with PsiOxus' enadenotucirev in Phase 1 SPICE study to evaluate the combination's safety and tolerability and optimize the combination intravenous dosing regimen.
  • The revised collaboration will build upon the initial study data and will combine Opdivo with PsiOxus' NG-641.
  • NG-641 is a tumor re-engineering product using PsiOxus' Tumor-Specific Immuno-Gene Therapy (T-SIGn) platform based upon the enadenotucirev vector.
  • Under the terms of this agreement, PsiOxus will be responsible for conducting the Phase 1 study.
  • Patient recruitment is expected to start in the third quarter of this year.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.2% at $62.1 in the premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

