 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FibroGen Stock Is Trading Lower As CEO Admits Manipulated Safety Data For Roxadustat

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 5:54am   Comments
Share:
FibroGen Stock Is Trading Lower As CEO Admits Manipulated Safety Data For Roxadustat
  • FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock plummeted after hours on Tuesday after a murky disclosure for roxadustat, the company’s anemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients.
  • While preparing for an advisory committee meeting ahead of potential approval of roxadustat, FibroGen said it realized it submitted altered information to the FDA about the drug’s cardiovascular safety.
  • The FDA has tentatively scheduled a Cardiovascular and Renal Drug Advisory Committee on July 15.
  • According to CEO Enrique Conterno, FibroGen senior management became “aware” that post hoc changes had been made to stratification factors used to assess their drug’s hazard ratio to enhance how much the therapy reduced key risks for patients.
  • Using pre-specified stratification factors raised the risk on critical safety endpoints, which revolved primarily around MACE, a composite endpoint of all-cause mortality, stroke, and myocardial infarction.
  • Now, FibroGen says the new data suggest roxadustat might not be superior to another drug called epoetin-alfa in lowering the risk of cardiovascular events in some patients.
  • “There is no change in the underlying roxadustat data or to the (effectiveness) analyses from the Phase 3 program,” FibroGen said. The company has begun a comprehensive internal review to ensure such issues do not occur in the future.”
  • FibroGen is collaborating on developing and commercializing roxadustat with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKT: ALPMY) in specific locations.
  • Price Action: FGEN shares are down 25.2% at $25.91 in the premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALPMY + ALPMF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
Aveo Pharma's Stock Trading Higher On Much Awaited FDA Approval For Tivozanib In Relapsed Kidney Cancer
Astellas Pharma's Fezolinetant Topped Placebo For Reducing Severity Of Menopausal Hot Flash In Phase 3 Studies
Seagen/Astellas Pharma Seek Approval For PADCEV's Expanded Use In Urothelial Cancer Settings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anemia BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com