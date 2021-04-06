AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Export To Australia Not Stopped By Europe: Reuters
- The European Union has reportedly denied blocking shipments of 3.1 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to Australia.
- According to Reuters, the Australian government says that the country has little hope of getting the remaining 400,000 doses it has been promised on time.
- The dispute underscores the shortfalls of the AstraZeneca shot across the E.U. and complicates Australia’s inoculation campaign, which is more than 80% behind its original schedule.
- “We cannot confirm any new decision to block vaccine exports to Australia or to any other country,” a European Commission spokesman told a news conference.
- A Commission spokeswoman said the bloc had rejected only one of 491 COVID-19 vaccine export requests since it enhanced export transparency in late January.
- She also added that seven requests were currently being reviewed. Hence shipments were on hold until a decision was made.
- The E.U. has repeatedly said that AstraZeneca may not be allowed to export from the E.U. until it fulfills its contractual obligations towards the bloc.
- While the government blamed the slow rollout for supply issues from Europe, Australian state governments have also complained about slower-than-expected distribution and a lack of certainty on supplies.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.03% at $49.55 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
