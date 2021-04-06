 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Export To Australia Not Stopped By Europe: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
  • The European Union has reportedly denied blocking shipments of 3.1 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to Australia.
  • According to Reuters, the Australian government says that the country has little hope of getting the remaining 400,000 doses it has been promised on time.
  • The dispute underscores the shortfalls of the AstraZeneca shot across the E.U. and complicates Australia’s inoculation campaign, which is more than 80% behind its original schedule.
  • “We cannot confirm any new decision to block vaccine exports to Australia or to any other country,” a European Commission spokesman told a news conference.
  • A Commission spokeswoman said the bloc had rejected only one of 491 COVID-19 vaccine export requests since it enhanced export transparency in late January.
  • She also added that seven requests were currently being reviewed. Hence shipments were on hold until a decision was made.
  • The E.U. has repeatedly said that AstraZeneca may not be allowed to export from the E.U. until it fulfills its contractual obligations towards the bloc.
  • While the government blamed the slow rollout for supply issues from Europe, Australian state governments have also complained about slower-than-expected distribution and a lack of certainty on supplies.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.03% at $49.55 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

