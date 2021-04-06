Abbott's XIENCE Stent Ok'd In Europe For Shorter Dual Anti-Platelet Therapy After Implant
- Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) XIENCE stent has received CE Mark in Europe for a shorter duration of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) – as short as 28 days for patients with high bleeding risk (HBR).
- The approval follows recent results from two studies that demonstrated both one-month or three-month DAPT followed by aspirin monotherapy is safe in HBR patients.
- Abbott's XIENCE 28 and XIENCE 901 studies show that DAPT can be safely discontinued early – as short as 28 days – with no increased risk of adverse events.
- No increase in cardiac events and a significant reduction in severe bleeding were observed.
- Price Action: ABT shares are up 1.39% at $121.53 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.