Abbott's XIENCE Stent Ok'd In Europe For Shorter Dual Anti-Platelet Therapy After Implant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
  • Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABTXIENCE stent has received CE Mark in Europe for a shorter duration of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) – as short as 28 days for patients with high bleeding risk (HBR).
  • The approval follows recent results from two studies that demonstrated both one-month or three-month DAPT followed by aspirin monotherapy is safe in HBR patients.
  • Abbott's XIENCE 28 and XIENCE 901 studies show that DAPT can be safely discontinued early – as short as 28 days – with no increased risk of adverse events.
  • No increase in cardiac events and a significant reduction in severe bleeding were observed.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are up 1.39% at $121.53 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

