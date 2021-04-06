 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yumanity Therapeutics' Glioblastoma Candidate Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Yumanity Therapeutics' Glioblastoma Candidate Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) has announced results from preclinical studies of YTX-7739 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital conducted the study.
  • Data demonstrated in vivo efficacy, including increased median overall survival in the GBM mouse model.
  • The investigators found that YTX-7739 and a second SCD inhibitor in development by Yumanity, YTX-9184, increased median survival as monotherapy and was synergistic with temozolomide (TMZ) in both aggressive and slow-growing tumors.
  • The authors concluded that SCD inhibition could be a viable approach to improving the treatment of GBM in humans, as either single or adjunctive therapy.
  • YTX-7739 is a lead, small molecule investigational therapy, designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and inhibit the activity of a novel target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD).
  • SCD helps mitigate neurotoxicity arising from the effects of pathogenic alpha-synuclein protein aggregation and accumulation, which ultimately results in the death of neurons and the subsequent dysregulation of movement and cognition.
  • YTX-7739 is currently under development as a treatment for Parkinson's disease.
  • Preclinical studies in Parkinson's Disease animal models showed the prevention of motor function deficits.
  • Price Action: YMTX shares are down 1.22% at $18.6 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YMTX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
Yumanity Therapeutics Sees Lead Candidate Interim Data From Early-Stage Parkinson's Study By Mid-2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs glioblastomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com