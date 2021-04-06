Yumanity Therapeutics' Glioblastoma Candidate Shows Efficacy In Animal Studies
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) has announced results from preclinical studies of YTX-7739 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital conducted the study.
- Data demonstrated in vivo efficacy, including increased median overall survival in the GBM mouse model.
- The investigators found that YTX-7739 and a second SCD inhibitor in development by Yumanity, YTX-9184, increased median survival as monotherapy and was synergistic with temozolomide (TMZ) in both aggressive and slow-growing tumors.
- The authors concluded that SCD inhibition could be a viable approach to improving the treatment of GBM in humans, as either single or adjunctive therapy.
- YTX-7739 is a lead, small molecule investigational therapy, designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and inhibit the activity of a novel target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD).
- SCD helps mitigate neurotoxicity arising from the effects of pathogenic alpha-synuclein protein aggregation and accumulation, which ultimately results in the death of neurons and the subsequent dysregulation of movement and cognition.
- YTX-7739 is currently under development as a treatment for Parkinson's disease.
- Preclinical studies in Parkinson's Disease animal models showed the prevention of motor function deficits.
