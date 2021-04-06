 Skip to main content

Novavax Allows Participants On Placebo Arm To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said that participants in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa and the U.K. could receive additional shots, ensuring those who received a placebo can also get the active vaccine.
  • Allowing volunteers to crossover to the active vaccine will enable participants to continue in trials and remain blinded.
  • The company said it planned to cross over participants in its ongoing large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The company plans to read out initial clinical data during the second quarter.
  • As part of the updated trial protocol, all participants in the U.K. and the U.S. will be offered the chance to receive an additional round of shots, the company said.
  • Participants who opt to do so will receive two additional doses of either vaccine for those who initially received placebo or placebo for those who first got the vaccine.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are trading 4.2% lower at $178 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine South AfricaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

