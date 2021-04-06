 Skip to main content

Aptinyx Stock Is Trading Higher After Restarting NYX-458 Study In Dementia Associated Cognitive Impairment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) has restarted patient screening in a Phase 2 study evaluating NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.
  • Aptinyx will release the data from this study in the second half of 2022.
  • The screening was halted due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
  • The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, parallel-design, placebo-controlled study conducted in approximately 100 patients.
  • The study will evaluate the overall safety and tolerability of NYX-458 30 mg daily oral dosing compared to placebo over 12 weeks. 
  • NYX-458 is a novel oral NMDA receptor modulator.
  • Price Action: APTX shares jump 9.01% higher at $3.51 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: dementia Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

