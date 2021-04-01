 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Data Shows Substantial Immune Response With Pfizer COVID-19 Shot In Elderly

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
UK Data Shows Substantial Immune Response With Pfizer COVID-19 Shot In Elderly
  • According to real-world data in the U.K., around 98% of elderly aged between 80 to 96 years who received two doses of Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine had a strong antibody immune response, reports Reuters.
  • A study of 100 older adults in Britain also found that vaccinated participants already had a peak antibody response after just one dose of the vaccine, and this response remained high after their second dose.
  • Paul Moss and Helen Parry, who co-led the study, said the high levels of antibodies detected were very reassuring.
  • “We were surprised and very pleased,” Moss told reporters at a briefing about the findings. “But, of course, this does go with the excellent clinical protection that we’re seeing with the vaccine - so it does correlate.”
  • Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said earlier today that updated clinical trial data showed their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 cases.
  • The researchers found the SARS-CoV-2 virus was strongly neutralized in serum from blood samples taken from participants in laboratory tests.
  • When tested against a mutated version discovered in Brazil, the levels of neutralization reduced 14-fold, Parry said, but still showed the shot “retains broad efficacy” against this variant.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.01% at $36.24, and BNTX shares are up 3.3% at $112.89 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

What's Going On With BNTX Stock And SNAP Stock Today?
Micron Earnings Come In Strong, Combining With Lower Yields To Give Tech A Boost
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Preps For BLA Filing, Sonoma Surges, BioXcel Readout, Ortho Clinical Lands Contract
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Shot Safe, Effective Through Six Months After Second Dose
EMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: Report
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Reuters United KingdomBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com