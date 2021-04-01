 Skip to main content

Cerner Scoops Up Kantar Heath For $375M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERNannounced it is acquiring Kantar Health, a Kantar Group division, for $375 million in cash.
  • Kantar Health's life sciences research and consulting solutions will be combined with Cerner's real-world data and technology collection.
  • The Cerner Learning Health NetworkSM client consortium will engage more with life sciences companies for funded research studies.
  • As a result of the transaction closing, the Kantar Health team located worldwide is joining Cerner and will integrate within its Strategic Growth business.
  • The deal includes Kantar Health's research and consulting solutions and global clients.
  • Lynnette Cooke, head of Kantar Health, will continue to lead the team and join the Cerner leadership.
  • Price Action: CERN shares are up 1.7% at $73.1 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care General

