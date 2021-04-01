Cerner Scoops Up Kantar Heath For $375M
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced it is acquiring Kantar Health, a Kantar Group division, for $375 million in cash.
- Kantar Health's life sciences research and consulting solutions will be combined with Cerner's real-world data and technology collection.
- The Cerner Learning Health NetworkSM client consortium will engage more with life sciences companies for funded research studies.
- As a result of the transaction closing, the Kantar Health team located worldwide is joining Cerner and will integrate within its Strategic Growth business.
- The deal includes Kantar Health's research and consulting solutions and global clients.
- Lynnette Cooke, head of Kantar Health, will continue to lead the team and join the Cerner leadership.
- Price Action: CERN shares are up 1.7% at $73.1 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
