Celsion's Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Shows 41% Improvement In R0 Resection Rates
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) has announced a poster highlighting its ongoing Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 Study with GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer was presented last week at the Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.
- GEN-1 is a DNA-mediated interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy designed using TheraPlas, its proprietary, synthetic, non-viral nanoparticle delivery system platform.
- OVATION 2 Study data now show R0 resections in 14 of 17 patients, or 82%, in the GEN-1 + Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT) arm, compared with seven of 12 patients, or 58%, in the NACT alone arm.
- R0 resection indicates a microscopically margin-negative resection, in which no gross or microscopic tumor remains in the primary tumor bed.
- The company recently has enrolled approximately 40% of the anticipated 110 patients into the OVATION 2 Study. To date, 29 patients have had their interval debulking surgery.
- Price Action: CLSN shares are up 1.5% at $1.4 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
