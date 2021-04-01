Quest Diagnostics Offloads Interest in Q2 Solutions JV To IQVIA
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) has announced selling the minority share in Q2 Solutions to IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) for $760 million in cash.
- Q2 Solutions provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen, and consent tracking solutions for clinical trials.
- IQVIA and Quest established Q2 Solutions as a joint venture in 2015. IQVIA previously owned a 60% majority share, and Quest Diagnostics held a 40% minority share.
- Under a multi-year agreement, Quest will remain the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions' clients, providing a range of complementary lab testing capabilities.
- IQV reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.81 billion as of 31 December 2020.
- Price Action: IQV shares closed at $193.14, while DGX shares closed 0.1% lower at $128.3 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care General