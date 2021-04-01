 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoma Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Distribution Pact With EMC Pharma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Sonoma Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Distribution Pact With EMC Pharma
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) has entered into an agreement with EMC Pharma LLC for the exclusive right to manage, market, and distribute Sonoma's HOCl-based prescription dermatology and eye care products in the U.S. for an initial term of five years, subject to extension.
  • EMC Pharma will also have a non-exclusive agreement to manage, market, and distribute certain Microcyn-based wound care products into government channels.
  • As part of the partnership agreement, EMC will acquire all of the existing inventory and pay a royalty and transfer prices over the initial five-year term.
  • The parties agreed on specific minimum purchase requirements.
  • Price Action: SNOA shares are up 30.6% at $9.7 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOA)

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dermatology Eye careBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com