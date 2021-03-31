Affimed To Study AFM24/SNK-01 Combo In Solid Tumor Settings
- The FDA has signed off an investigational new drug application for Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) and NKMax America co-sponsored Phase 1/2a dose escalation and expansion study to evaluate AFM24 and SNK-01 in EGFR-expressing solid tumors.
- The Phase 1/2a study will be an open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, US-only, dose-escalation trial to evaluate the combination, with the primary objective to establish the safety and the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- The Phase 1 part will also assess pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary activity.
- The Phase 2a portion of the study will evaluate the preliminary efficacy of AFM24 in patients with select solid tumor subtypes.
- Credit Suisse analyst Brad Canino initiates coverage on Affimed with an Outperform rating and a Price Target of $15.
- Price Action: AFMD shares are up 6.5% at $7.82 in the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AFMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Mar 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
