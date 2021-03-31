 Skip to main content

IsoRay's Cesium-131 And Surgical Resection Shows Promise In Recurrent Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:12am   Comments
  • According to a recently published small pilot study of patients with recurrent head and neck cancers treated with surgical resection and IsoRay Inc's (NYSE: ISR), Cesium-131 brachytherapy showed potential benefits that could support further research into combination therapy.
  • This study's primary findings include the fact that re-treatment of recurrent head and neck cancers with surgical resection and Cesium-131 brachytherapy appears safe and feasible.
  • Study authors noted that brachytherapy provides the possibility of optimal dose conformity with sharp dose fall-off that limits radiation dose to normal tissues, leading to fewer side effects compared to external beam radiation therapy.
  • It was also noted that brachytherapy performed at the time of surgery is convenient for patients who would otherwise require 4-6 weeks of wound healing followed by 6-7 weeks of daily treatment with external beam radiation therapy.
  • Additionally, an acceptable rate of cancer recurrence inside the field of the Cesium-131 implant area was observed – one out of twelve and was distant to the area of the Cesium-131 implant.
  • The overall survival in this small series of patients was similar to those treated with a prolonged course of external beam radiation therapy.
  • Price Action: ISR shares are up 2.8% at $1.11 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

