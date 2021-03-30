 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Germany Stops AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Use In People Under 60: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
  • The German state of Berlin is suspending the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 due to reports of blood clots, reports CNBC.
  • Berlin’s health official, Dilek Kalayci, said that the decision was precautionary after 31 cases of rare blood clots in people recently vaccinated. Nine people died. All but two of the cases involved women aged 20 to 63.
  • Reports of an unusual form of a blood clot in the head prompted several European countries to halt the vaccine earlier this month temporarily.
  • After a review by medical experts, the European Medicines Agency concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks but recommended that warnings about possible rare side effects should be provided.
  • Most European Union countries have since resumed the use of the vaccine.
  • Earlier today, two state-owned hospitals in Berlin have stopped giving AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to female staff members under 55-years-old.
  • The heads of five university hospitals in western Germany called for a temporary halt to the vaccine for all younger women, citing the blood clot risk.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are trading 1.65% lower at $49.97 in the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

What's Going On With AstraZeneca Stock And Roku Stock Today?
India Extends Shelf Life For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab To Nine Months: Reuters
Glaxo To Fill About 60M Novavax COVID-19 Shots For Britain
White House Contemplates Waiving-Off Patent Protections For COVID-19 Treatments
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims, GDP Data
AstraZeneca Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy To 76% After Controversy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC COVID-19 Vaccine GermanyBiotech Government News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com