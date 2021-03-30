Novartis Beefs Up Radioligand Portfolio With iTheranostics Deal
- Just a week after acing Phase 3 study evaluating radioligand therapy in prostate cancer, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is licensing the rights to develop and commercialize treatments based on a library of radioligand compounds from iTheranostics, a subsidiary of Sofie Biosciences.
- These compounds target fibroblast activation protein or FAP, a cell surface protein found in low levels in healthy tissue but found in high levels in common cancers.
- The agreement with Sofie includes the rights to develop the radioligand assets for imaging and therapeutic use.
- Earlier today, Lantheus Holdings Inc acquired rights to NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent that targets fibroblast activation protein.
- Price Action: NVS shares are trading 0.6% lower at $86.85 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
