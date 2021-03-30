 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck Lines Up $240M Alydia Health Buyout To Beef Up Women's Health Spin-Off

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
  • Shortly after unveiling plans to spin its women’s health portfolio into the new company Organon, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has lined up a buyout deal to get the new company started. It filed Form 10 related to the spin-off earlier this month.
  • Organon has struck an up to $240 million deal to acquire Alydia Health that makes a device designed to prevent a mother’s death during childbirth.
  • The company’s Jada device is designed to treat postpartum hemorrhage, the excessive bleeding that can follow childbirth.
  • The device will be a part of Organon’s portfolio of contraceptive implants and removable birth control, including Nexplanon and NuvaRing, as well as a line of biosimilar drugs developed with Samsung Bioepis.
  • Organon’s products posted 2020 revenues of $6.5 billion, but this represents a drop from 2019’s $7.8 billion and 2018’s $8.3 billion.
  • First, a $50 million upfront deposit from Merck, followed by $165 million from Organon once it is on its own, is expected before the end of June. An additional $25 million in potential milestones brings the total to $240 million.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 1.38% at $77.2 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Wave Life Sciences Pulls Plug On 2 Assets, Amarin's Vascepa Snags European Approval, Biocept Jumps On Earnings
What Does Merck & Co's Debt Look Like?
FDA Rejects Merck's Keytruda Application In High-Risk Breast Cancer Patients
White House Contemplates Waiving-Off Patent Protections For COVID-19 Treatments
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
Pfizer Starts Early-Stage Study Of Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: women's healthBiotech Earnings M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com