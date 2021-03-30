 Skip to main content

Lantheus Buys Rights To Fibroblast Activation Protein Targeting Imaging Biomarker

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent from Noria Therapeutics Inc.
  • NTI-1309 targets fibroblast activation protein (FAP), a target with potential broad imaging applicability and targeting oncology implications.
  • FAP is overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment, specifically in tumor-associated fibroblasts, which modulates tumor progression and immune response.
  • Under terms of the agreement, Noria will drive the early clinical development of NTI-1309.
  • Upon completing the Phase 1 study, NTI-1309 will be integrated into Lantheus's portfolio of imaging biomarkers.
  • The transaction's terms include an upfront license and development fee to Noria, certain milestone payments, and royalties if NTI-1309 is commercialized.
  • Price Action: LNTH shares are up 10.1% at $21.69 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Medical imaging oncologyBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

