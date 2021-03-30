Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Grapefruit USA, Mind Medicine, Golden Leaf

Cannabis company Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) has welcomed media expert Sharon Boddie to its board of directors.

The move came on the heels of the announced departure of former CEO John Hollister earlier this month.

Boddie brings over two decades of experience in global media and digital marketing, having worked for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX), Farmers Insurance and Hulu, to name a few.

She serves as head of media for Amazon Studios and Prime Video in Los Angeles.

Bradley Yourist, the company’s CEO, called Boddie “a pioneer in both traditional and online media.”

“We believe her strong corporate experience, especially in strategic marketing and media as well as building a global business in both developed and emerging markets, will be extremely valuable as Grapefruit continues to expand its presence and brand around the world,” he stated Monday.

Mind Medicine Appoints Dr. Robert Malenka To Chair Scientific Advisory Board

Mind Medicine Inc. (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (DE: MMQ), a psychedelic-focused biotech company, has tapped Dr. Robert C. Malenka to chair its scientific advisory board.

Malenka is an accomplished neuroscientist and psychiatry professor from Stanford University, as well as director of the Nancy Pritzker Laboratory, and deputy director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

He is also an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, and an elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

MindMed CEO J.R. Rahn praised Malenka’s “tremendous knowledge and wisdom.

“The entire MindMed team is elated to learn and receive guidance from an industry veteran who has guided several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout their growth and development,” Rahn said Monday.

Golden Leaf Strengthens Board Of Directors With 2 Additions

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) has appointed Scott Lawrence Secord and Richard Carl to its board of directors.

Secord has served as a managing partner at Shore Capital Sports & Entertainment since 2020.

He is RISE Life Science Corp.’s executive chairman and board member.

Previously, he was president and CEO of Gaming Nation.

Carl currently serves on boards of several companies, including ARHT Media Inc. (OTC: ARHTF), Clearview Resources Limited and InvestPlus REIT.

Prior to this, he was Dealnet Capital Corp.’s (CNSX: DLS) director.

He has experience in advising and leading both public and private companies across several industries such as oil and gas, real estate, financial services, mining and technology.

“We look forward to benefitting from Scott’s experience in the cannabis space as well as Richard’s capital markets acumen and risk management expertise,” Rick Miller, the lead director of the company’s board of directors, said Monday.