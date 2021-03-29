Incyte's Pemazyre Wins European Approval For Bile Duct Cancer
- The European Commission (EC) has approved Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, rare cancer that forms in the bile duct.
- The approval covers adults' treatment with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that has progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
- The decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in January recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Pemazyre.
- The decision is based on data from the FIGHT-202 study. Pemazyre monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate of 37% (primary endpoint) and a median duration of response of eight months (secondary endpoint).
- Pemazyre was generally well tolerated.
- Warnings and precautions for Pemazyre include high and low phosphate levels in the blood, vision or eye problems, blood creatinine increase, a risk of harm to the fetus in pregnant women.
