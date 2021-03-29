Why Is Orphazyme (ORPH) Stock Trading Lower On Monday?
- Orphazyme A S (NASDAQ: ORPH) saw its stock plunge on Monday after failing to meet primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2/3 trial.
- The experimental drug, arimoclomol, was being tested in 150 inclusion body myositis patients against a placebo, a muscle-wasting disease.
- The primary objective was to see how well the treatment could prevent disease progression measured by the inclusion body myositis functional rating scale.
- No significant safety concerns were detected but gave no more data. Full findings from the study will be “shared in a future scientific forum,” the company added in a statement.
- The drug is designed to boost the production of heat shock proteins, which can “rescue” defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve lysosomes’ function.
- This is certainly not the end of the road for arimoclomol. A Phase 3 data readout of the drug in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease, is expected in the coming weeks.
- Arimoclomol is also under a review at the FDA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare disorder in which cholesterol builds up in patients’ cells and leads to neurological problems, with a decision expected by late June.
- Price Action: ORPH shares are down 29.5% at $8.74 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
