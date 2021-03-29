Adamas' Gocovri Treatment Doubles ON Time Without Dyskinesia In Parkinson's disease, New Analysis Shows
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) has announced the publication of pooled analyses of Gocovri (amantadine) from pivotal studies in Parkinson's disease. Data were published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology.
- The publication examined data from two pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating a total of 196 patients.
- Results demonstrated that Gocovri more than doubled the daily time patients spent ON without any dyskinesia (whether troublesome or non-troublesome), from 3.9 hours a day at baseline to 8.4 hours at Week 12.
- Compared to placebo, Gocovri treated patients experienced an additional 2.9 hours ON time without dyskinesia, an increase driven by a reduction in OFF time and dyskinesia.
- "This publication highlights GOCOVRI's ability to improve ON time with no dyskinesia – which can make a significant impact on better movement control for someone living with PD motor complications," said Adrian Quartel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adamas.
- This publication analyzed self-reported diary data from pivotal trials, where participants recorded their predominant motor state every 30 minutes for two days before each clinic visit. These diary recordings may not be reflective of their typical daily or weekly experience.
- Gocovri is approved to treat OFF and dyskinesia for patients with Parkinson's disease on levodopa-based therapy.
