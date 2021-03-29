 Skip to main content

CDC New Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shots 90% Effective Against Infection In Real-World Setting

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • The two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) lower the risk for infection by up to 90%, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • The study was released in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, an online journal published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • The study followed 3,950 health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers in eight U.S. locations as the first vaccines were rolled out starting in December.
  • Participants were tested weekly to look for all cases of the infection, even asymptomatic ones.
  • According to the CDC, even two weeks after those studied received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, the risk of infection dropped by 80%.
  • "The authorized COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation's healthcare personnel, first responders, and other front-line essential workers," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a press release.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are trading 0.9% higher at $36.56, while BNTX and MRNA shares are down 1.44% at $94.38 and 7.15% at $123.75 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

