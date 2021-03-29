 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biohaven Secures $100M Milestone Funding After Enrolling First Patient In Migraine Study With Oral Zavegepant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating oral zavegepant for migraine's preventive treatment, triggering a milestone funding payment of $100 million.
  • In August last year, Biohaven entered into a funding agreement with Royalty Pharma to secure up to $250 million to advance the development of zavegepant in migraine and other CGRP-mediated diseases. 
  • The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will enroll approximately 2,900 people with migraines and evaluate the efficacy and safety of 100 mg and 200 mg doses of oral zavegepant.
  • The Zavegepant program encompasses intranasal and oral formulations for migraine and non-migraine indications.
  • Intranasal zavegepant previously demonstrated superior efficacy to placebo in a Phase 2/3 study for migraine's acute treatment.
  • The drug is also being studied in an ongoing trial in COVID-19 infected hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen.
  • Price Action: BHVN shares are trading 4.58% lower at $63.5 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHVN)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent Nabs CDC Contract, Enzo Rallies, Solid Biosciences Releases Gene Therapy Data, Moderna Begins Pediatric Vaccine Study
ROCE Insights For Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Recap: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: MigrainesBiotech News Health Care Financing FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com