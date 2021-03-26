Highlights From Day 2 Of Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference

It's curtains down on the virtual, two-day Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference, where C-suite executives of top small-cap biotech companies shared their visions, pipelines, key upcoming catalysts and more.

While day one of the conference saw primarily oncology-focused biotechs and those engaged in COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research, the focus shifted on the second day to unmet medical needs and emerging innovative treatments.

The event gave investors the chance pose one-on-one questions to executives of the companies in which they are invested, are hoping to invest in or want to get to know.

The keynote address of day two was delivered by Brian Muraresku, the founding executive director of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation and the author of the book "The Immortality Key."

Muraresku shared the history behind psychedelic drugs. He also highlighted the therapeutic research on psilocybin, which he said is on track to get FDA approval in the next few years.

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin presented an informative session on trading biotech stocks.

Here are the presentations and panel discussions from day two of the Benzinga conference.

Presentations:

Novamind Inc. (OTC: NVMDF): Co-founder and CEO Yaron Conforti spoke on the clinical care Novamind offers by way of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other innovative therapies and the psychedelic clinical trials in which it is engaged.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) was represented by CEO Laxminarayan Bhatt, and he said the company's pipeline includes two key assets in development for various psychological disorders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), another mental health-focused company, also presented. CEO Shawn Singh spoke on the company's three pipeline assets, upcoming catalysts and its cash position.

Avicanna Inc.'s (OTC: AVCNF) CEO Aras Azadian spoke about the company's corporate focus, supply chain, markets and pharmacy chain.

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTC: LXXGF), a molecular diagnostic company, was represented by CEO Jack Regan.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR): CEO Kyle Detwiler spoke about the cannabis company's growth opportunities.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP): CFO and COO Tony Tontat introduced the company as one focusing on solid tumors using off-the-shelf, allogenic CAR-T therapies.

The company also detailed the new IND it is planning to file for the second quarter that would be more open, including a host of solid tumors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HEPA) CEO Robert Foster provided an update on the clinical programs for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and the company's other programs driven by its proprietary AI platform.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) was represented by CEO David Dodd, who shed light on the company's investigational vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) CEO Kirk Huntsman and his team delved into obstructive sleep apnea, Vivos' key focus area, and its market potential.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM), a retinal diseases company, according to CEO Rick Eiswirth, is out to change the treatment paradigm with its unique asset iluvien.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) CEO Oliver Peoples discussed the business of the company, recent progress and goals for 2021.

Other presenters included Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) CEO Jim DeMesa, PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. CEO Evan Levine, Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) CFO and COO Rory Nealon, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) CEO Kenneth Londoner and VolitionRx Limited's (NYSE: VNRX) Head of Investor Relations Scott Powell.

Panel Discussions

The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids: Jonathan Purow from Zuber Lawler, a firm that specializes in general intellectual property litigation and cannabis regulatory and transactional matters, hosted the panel and it was attended by Avicanna's Azadian, Skye Bioscience, Inc.'s (OTC: SKYE) Punit Dhillon and Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) CEO David Johnson.

The panel discussed how GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex' regulatory approval changed things for the cannabis biotech industry.

Breaking The Stigma Around Psychedelics In Treatment: The panel hosted by Benzinga's Natan Ponieman was attended by Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon Biomedical Corp. (OTC: ENTBF), Reid Robison, CEO of Tute Genomics, and Joseph Tucker, CEO of MagicMed.

The panelists discussed the stigma around the use of psychedelics and the evolving landscape in this field.

NASH: The Race to Find a Treatment: Benzinga's Luke Jacobi hosted a panel comprising Axcella Health Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AXLA) CEO Bill Hinshaw and Patrick Mayo, Hepion's SVP of clinical pharmacology.

Fireside Chat Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick hosted a fireside chat with Ryan Starkes from Centri Business Consulting. Starkes discussed how Centri is helping biotech companies with fundraising, financial reporting, valuation, internal controls and more.

The panelist discussed NASH is and why it's important to find a cure for the condition.

Related Link: FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings