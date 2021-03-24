 Skip to main content

Hoth Therapeutics' Partner Voltron Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Share:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOTH) development partner, Voltron Therapeutics Inc has announced positive data from its second set of preclinical animal testing of HaloVax Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) against COVID-19.

  • The study investigated an updated construct to identify the best balance of immune responses to prevent the infection.
  • The vaccine is built on a base of a heat shock protein (HSP70)-Avidin fusion protein that activates the immune system's cellular component.
  • The second portion of the vaccine consists of peptides derived from an understanding of the COVID-19 virus, bound to the heat shock protein via its Avidin component and Biotin added to each string of virus targeting peptides.
  • Results demonstrated that the self-assembling vaccine construct did increase both helper and cytotoxic T cell responses to the vaccine-targeted antigens compared to controls. Yesterday, Hoth's lead peptide candidate for COVID-19 showed promising antiviral activities in animal studies.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are down 11.6% at $2.22 during market trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

