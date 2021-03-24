 Skip to main content

ProQR Therapeutics Is Trading Higher On Positive QR-421a Data In Usher Syndrome

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:16am   Comments
ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) has announced results from a planned analysis of its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial evaluating QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to USH2A exon 13 mutations.

  • In the trial, single-dose QR-421a demonstrated benefit on multiple vision measures that moved in concordance, including visual acuity, visual fields, and optical coherence tomography retinal imaging.
  • QR-421a was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.
  • A mean benefit of 6.0 letters was observed at week 48 in the treated eyes compared to the untreated (contralateral) eyes after a single injection.
  • Among advanced disease patients (n=6), a mean benefit of 9.3 letters was observed at week 48 in the treated eyes compared to the untreated eyes. The benefit was maintained for around 12 months.
  • The mean total retinal sensitivity improvement was up to 40dB higher in the treated eyes compared to the untreated eyes, and the benefit was maintained for around six months.
  • Now the company plans to advance QR-421a to two parallel pivotal Phase 2/3 trials by year-end 2021 – one in early-moderate patients, one in advanced patients.
  • Management will conduct a conference call today at 8:15 am E.T.
  • Price Action: PRQR shares are trading 9.26% higher at $5.90 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

