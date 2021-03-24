 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BrainStorm Cell Stock Surges As NurOwn Aces Mid-Stage Multiple Sclerosis Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) has reported topline Phase 2 data evaluating three repeated administrations of NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), each given two months apart, as a treatment for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

  • The study achieved the primary endpoint of safety, and improvements were observed in secondary endpoints spanning neurologic function, cognition, and biomarkers.
  • Prespecified 25% improvements in the timed 25-foot walk and 9-hole peg test from baseline to 28 weeks were observed in 14%, and 13% of NurOwn treated patients, respectively, compared to 0% in matched historical controls.
  • 38% of the patients in treatment showed at least a 10-point improvement on the walking scale from baseline to week 28.
  • Also, 47% of NurOwn treated patients showed at least an 8-letter improvement across 28 weeks in a visual function test, and 67% showed at least a 3-point improvement on the cognitive processing scale.
  • NurOwn treated patients showed a mean improvement from baseline of 10% in 25-foot walk measure and a 4.8% improvement from baseline on the 9-9 hole peg test dominant hand, compared to 1.8% and 1.4% worsening respectively in matched historical controls.
  • Also, NurOwn treated patients showed a 6% improvement from baseline on the walking scale.
  • An increase in neuroprotective molecules and a decrease in neuroinflammatory biomarkers were observed.
  • Additional secondary efficacy data and detailed cerebrospinal fluid and blood biomarker analyses are currently underway and will be reported at upcoming scientific meetings.
  • Of the 20 patients enrolled, 18 were treated, and 16 completed the study. Two patients discontinued related to procedure-related adverse events. There were no study deaths or adverse events related to multiple sclerosis worsening.
  • Price Action: BCLI shares surge 21.9% at $4.78 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCLI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; Cooper Tire Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: multiple sclerosis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com