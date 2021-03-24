 Skip to main content

Dynavax Stock Is Trading Higher As Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Moves Forward

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 6:46am   Comments
Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) have dosed the first participants in the SPECTRA trial of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Dynavax's CpG 1018 plus alum.

  • The global Phase 2/3 trial evaluates the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a two-dose regimen, given 21 days apart.
  • The study is expected to enroll over 22,000 adult and elderly participants. An independent external Data Safety Monitoring Board will provide safety oversight throughout the program by regularly reviewing available efficacy and safety data.
  • Interim analysis of the primary endpoint is expected in the middle of 2021, depending on trial enrollment and COVID-19 cases in the study.
  • SPECTRA is fully funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are trading 8.5% higher at $10.98 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

