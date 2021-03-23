Avicanna Partners With Al Harrington To Bring Viola Products To Canada

Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) has agreed to supervise the commercialization of Viola cannabis products in Canada via its manufacturing, distribution, and sales infrastructure.

The offering will also feature formulations developed by the Canadian biopharmaceutical company.

In addition, Avicanna opted to pay Viola a royalty for the use of the brand.

"Through this partnership, we aim to expand and build on Al's vision for the cannabis industry and provide premium cannabis products in a socially and ethically responsible way," Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian said Tuesday.

Al Harrington, an NBA star who founded Viola in 2011, praised the collaboration and expansion into Canada.

"Their commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola's brand to our Northern neighbors, and we're looking forward to the bright future ahead," Harrington noted.

Viola recently entered the Oklahoma market and launched new vape products in the state of Colorado.

Harrington, who is poised to create 100 black millionaires through a social equity initiative called "Viola Cares," is a fierce cannabis advocate with a mission to help formerly incarcerated people get back into society.

Viola is "not a money grab," he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, highlighting that they "want to talk about impacting people affected by the War on Drugs."