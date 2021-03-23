 Skip to main content

Pfizer Starts Early-Stage Study Of Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Drug

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEhas started an early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy, dubbed as PF-07321332.

  • The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 in lab studies.
  • The Phase 1 study progressed to multiple ascending doses after completing the dosing of single ascending doses in healthy adults.
  • PF-07321332 is a protease inhibitor that prevents the virus from replicating in cells.
  • The company is also studying an intravenously administered antiviral candidate in an early-stage trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Pfizer's candidate is behind two other oral antiviral therapies, which are in mid-stage trials:
    •  Molnupiravir - in development by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) with Ridgeback Bio. Recent interim data showed that the antiviral significantly reduced the infectious virus in COVID-19 patients after five treatment days.
    • Roche Holdings AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) are developing AT-527 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting. The first patient was dosed in February
  • Gilead Sciences' remdesivir is currently the only FDA-approved drug for the treatment of COVID-19.
  • The FDA granted an emergency authorization to intravenous therapies from Eli Lilly bamlanivimab alone and in combination with etesevimab, and a combination therapy from Regeneron.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are trading 0.97% lower at $35.65 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

