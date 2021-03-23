 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frequency Therapeutics Plunges On Study Setback: Technical Levels To Watch
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Frequency Therapeutics Plunges On Study Setback: Technical Levels To Watch

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) stock imploded Tuesday amid the company's announcement that its interim FX-322 Phase 2a results showed that four weekly injections did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus a placebo.

The stock was down 76.81% at $8.42 at last check. freq5min3-23-21.png

Frequency Therapeutics Short-Term Chart Analysis: The 5-minute chart above shows the stock immediately started dropping after the announcement.

The stock was able to find a bottom at the $8.75 mark. This area is a place where a trader could find support in the future.

In the short term, the stock may find resistance near the $14 level. This area is speculatively based on an area where the stock previously attempted to bounce, but was unable to do so. 

The stock is trading below both the 200-day moving average (blue) and the volume-weighted average price (pink). This gives the stock short term bearish sentiment.

The stock may find short-term resistance near these indicators.

freqdaily3-23-21.png

Frequency Therapeutics Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows the stock was trading with $30 as support before the implosion. This area may be a resistance in the future if the stock is able to make it back to this level.

Long-term speculative support comes at the same area as short-term support, near $8.75. This is the only area traders have seen a bounce so far in the chart.

The stock trades below the 200-day moving average, indicating long-term bearish sentiment. The stock may find resistance near this indicator.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREQ)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Shares Surge
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4.5%; Hoth Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Frequency Therapeutics Stock is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Small Cap Movers Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com