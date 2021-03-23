 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hepion Pharmaceutical's Lead Drug Shows Antifibrotic Effects In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) has announced positive results from an in vivo study of CRV431.

  • In this study, the mouse model was treated for eight weeks with oral dosing of CRV431, or two comparator drugs, obeticholic acid, and elafibranor.
  • Fibrosis was reduced by 47% with CRV431, 35% with obeticholic acid, and 37% with elafibranor, relative to vehicle controls.
  • The company says that the results highlight a relatively short course of CRV431 treatment that can exert beneficial effects at an advanced stage of liver disease.
  • Price Action: HEPA shares trading 0.89% higher at $2.12 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEPA)

Hepion Striving to Repeat History by Developing its Second FDA-Approved Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sarepta Gene Therapy Data, Idera Plunges On Failed Skin Cancer Study, 3 IPOs
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: fibrosisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com